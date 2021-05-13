Hair Care Market 2021 Size with Top Countries Industry Chain Structure, New Projects and Investment Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The hair care market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 59.83 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 5.4%.

Market Taxonomy

The industry covers the retail sale of products and services of hair colorants, conditioners, shampoo, perms & relaxers, styling agents etc.

Market Dynamics

Rising disposable income and increasing scalp and hair problems globally drive the market growth significantly. For example, according to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, hair loss is widely affected to the all age group as they grow older. Thus, demand for hair care products and services is likely to increase at a rapid pace over the future period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Product Takeaway

Product segment is bifurcated into Hair Colour, Shampoo, Hair Styling Products, Conditioner and Hair Oil. Shampoo captured the highest share, over 40% throughout the study period. The distribution channel is divided into Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America and Europe recorded highest revenue share, captured above 50% collectively. Due to the relatively low barriers to entry, the hair care service industry in these regions is highly fragmented and a number of key companies are investing increasingly to capture large customers. Furthermore, the presence of international incumbents holding a strong position within the consumer products markets in the Asia Pacific and Europe support this regional growth to great extent. On contrary, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR owing to the diverse product range offered by the leading market players.

Key Vendor Takeaway

A number of players in hair care industry in the U.S. are preparing to inject new investment to offer novel products and services to capture large customer base. Avon Products, Inc., L’Oréal, Marico Limited, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Hindustan UniLever are some of the prominent players operating in this market. L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble are two major players, accounted for significant revenue share.

Continuous product innovation coupled with the introduction of new hair care products are considered to be the key strategies adopted by key players. For example, L’Oréal expanded its natural hair care category, Botanicals Fresh Care range in June 2017 with an aim to offer premium experience with high-quality products. The company offers this product in four different versions namely Geranium, Camelina, Safflower, and Coriander, with paraben, dye, and silicone-free.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Hair Colour

Shampoo

Hair Styling Products

Conditioner

Hair Oil

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

