Wine Market 2021 Share, Competitors, Size, Regions, and Forecast Up to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The wine market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 291.8 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 6.2%.

Market Taxonomy

The wine industry consists of the market estimation for the retail sale of sparkling wine, fortified wine and still wine products. The main inputs for producing these beverages are wine grapes, fermentation equipment, and bottling supplies The market is estimated based on the retail selling price (RSP) of these beverages.

Market Dynamics

The wine industry experience strong growth over the study period owing to the rising per capita consumption of this beverages in developing as well as the developed region. Highest consumption is noticed in those countries where drinking alcohol has been part of the culture, and often where the wine industry is well-developed. Healthy growth in the Asia-Pacific countries, particularly in India, China South Korea & Singapore largely supported the overall product demand. However, government regulations for beverages production are stringent in many countries. State control of alcohol retail may be very, or include restrictions on times and locations where it can be sold; in some countries which is expected to hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Product Types

In terms of product types, the market is divided into Sparkling Wine, Still Wine, Fortified Wine and others. Still, wine accounted for the highest share of the global market, captured more than 80% share throughout the review period. Whereas, fortified wines have captured less than 3% revenue share. Distribution channel segment is categorized as hypermarket, food and drink stores, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, the industry is segmented as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the highest share of the overall industry. Collectively, these regions have captured more than 70% revenue share.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The industry is characterized by the presence of local as well as international key players. It demonstrates a highly fragmented structure due to the presence of numerous participants. Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine, E & J Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, and Treasury Wine Estates are some of the prominent players profiled. These players capture less than 10% of market share, whereas, other key players considered to capture a large chunk of revenue share.

The competition among key players is assessed to be moderate as this beverage is vulnerable to the threat from its substitutes, such as beer and spirits, owing to the low switching costs and variety of consumption patterns in different regions. The ease of market penetration for new players is strongly affected by the interference of government and strict regulation policies of wine and other alcoholic beverages industry.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Sparkling Wine

Still Wine

Fortified Wine

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

