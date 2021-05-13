Baby Food Market 2021 Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The baby food market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 68.13 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 5.8%.

Market Taxonomy

The baby food industry consists of retail sale of baby drinks, baby cereals & dry meals, baby wet meals, baby finger foods, first and second stage milk, special formula, and others.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294117

Types Takeaway

Depending upon types, the industry is categorized as Baby Wet Meals, Baby Cereals & Dry Meals, Toddler Milk, Baby Drinks, First Stage Milk, Special Formula, and others. First stage milk is considered to be the largest product segment, accounting for 36.8% of the overall market value. In terms of distribution channel, the industry is divided into Pharma Stores, Hypermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, and others. Baby food purchase from hypermarkets and pharma stores accounted for the highest share, collectively recorded more than 70% share of the overall industry. In many developed regions, major hypermarkets such as Carrefour, Walmart, and Tesco offers a variety of baby food products, supporting this segment growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Baby Food Market, by Types, 2017 (Value%)

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Growth in the global baby food industry is largely being driven by growing demand for these products in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa market. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the overall industry. In 2017, this region captured more than 50% share of the worldwide market. North America consist of the U.S. and Canada and has recorded highest revenue. The performance of the North America market is forecast to accelerate owing to the rising new baby birth coupled with growing demand for baby foods. Furthermore,

Key Vendor Analysis

Some of the prominent players in this industry are Groupe Danone, Nestle, Abbott, and Mead Johnson & Company. Collectively, these companies accounted for more than 60% share of the overall market. This market is heavily dominated by well-known brands which hold significant market share. Nestle emerged as the leading player in global baby foods market, generated 26.8% of the market value in 2015. This industry is dominated by large, and powerful incumbents, which increases the competition rivalry significantly. Trying to enter this market with a new brand in the face of such formidable incumbents can be extremely challenging. New entrants face large companies whose economies of scale allow them to compete fiercely on price.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294117

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Baby Wet Meals

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Toddler Milk

Baby Drinks

First Stage Milk

Special Formula

Others

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Pharma Stores

Hypermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Cervical Pillow Market

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market

Flaxseed Market

Light Cure Equipment Market