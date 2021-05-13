Bioremediation Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global Bioremediation Market will be worth USD 334.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the awareness levels regarding the scarcity of natural resources such as oil and water over the coming years; and affordability, safety and the efficiency levels of bioremediation compared to that of conventional technologies are the primary factors accountable for the growth of market.

In April 2020, Gaia KlÄ“n, LLC, based out of North Carolina and owned by Delaware, came into an agreement with Capetown based Mavu Bio, to revolutionize the bioremediation industry with top of the line environment friendly products. The R&D is on its breakthrough to a proprietary product containing microorganisms that has natural cleaning capabilities.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Currently, the adoption of the products equipped with in situ bioremediation technology is significantly higher than that of ex situ bioremediation technology because of the economic benefits it has. This trend is expected to continue over the forecasted span. Majority of the extensively deployed in situ bioremediation technologies include natural attenuation, composting, bio slurping and venting, and microbe-assisted phytoremediation.

The increasing number of government initiatives to support the on-going R&D activities by various private and public bodies are anticipated to significantly boost the development of the services associated with the bioremediation market on a global scale. For example, in March 2019, the government of India initiated the Environmental Biotechnology program, which primarily focuses on helping the R&D activities within the bioremediation sphere. Although soil remediation and waste water treatment are anticipated to remain the prominent service types, the rising demand for degradation of dyes from the textile industry is likely to account for the accelerating development of phytoremediation treatment processes.

Key participants Probiosphere, Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, InSitu Remediation Services Limited, Regenesis, Ivey International, Inc., Drylet LLC, Sumas Remediation Services, Inc., and Xylem, Inc among others.

The Bioremediation market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to consider a significant market share and in anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period because of the growing urbanization coupled with increased consumption of oil and gas across various industries in the region.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioremediation Market on the technology, services and region

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-Based Treatments

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others

The Global Bioremediation Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Bioremediation Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioremediation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioremediation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased growth of population and industrialization across developing countries

4.2.2.2. Growing government initiatives regarding the usage of bioremediation products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Implementation process is slow for environmental protection regulations

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost of heavy equipment for excavation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioremediation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Phytoremediation

5.1.2. Biostimulation

5.1.3. Bioaugmentation

5.1.4. Bioreactors

5.1.5. Fungal Remediation

5.1.6. Land-based Treatments

READ MORE…!

