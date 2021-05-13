Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Surface treatment has several benefits and extension in the life of mold and tools. The chemicals can help reduce the plant downtime, pay for expensive repair and maintenance, and also enhance process performance. The factors, such as strict regulations regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds, will limit the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are quickly catching up with the developed region in terms of the automotive and industrial sectors, which is augmenting the demand for surface treatment chemicals product in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to kill COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

Plating chemicals are done through a process of catalytic plating or galvanization to ensure a strong and superior tensile strength. It is a chief generator of revenue and is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 7.42 billion in 2027.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. An innumerable plastics are treated with the chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector held the largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. The usage of surface treatment chemical coating in the automotive industry is a trend that helps in maintaining the aesthetics and quality of exteriors of the vehicle.

Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plating Chemicals Cleaners Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Construction Transportation General Industry Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Surface Treatment Chemicals market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market:

The comprehensive global Surface Treatment Chemicals market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growth in manufacture of heavy machinery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict framework regarding disposal of effluents

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Chemical Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plating Chemicals

5.1.2. Cleaners

5.1.3. Conversion Coating

Chapter 6. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Base Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Base Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Plastics

6.1.2. Metals

6.1.3. Others

