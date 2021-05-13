Soap and Detergent Market 2021 Size, Business Opportunity, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Dynamics

The soap and detergent market is primarily driven by the rising demand for consumer goods and essential consumable products all across the world. It is noted that key players are targeting emerging economies to expand their market presence. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. multinational consumer goods corporation, Proctor & Gamble, collaborated with Yara International, International Plant Nutrition Institute, and Malaysia Institute for Supply Chain Innovation as part of its commitment to drive a more sustainable future. Small holders within the company’s palm supply chain in Malaysia will particularly benefit from the collaboration aimed at improving their livelihood.

Furthermore, increasing use of washing machines is projected to strengthen the growth of the worldwide soap and detergent industry. Development of the textile industry is also likely to bolster the overall market. Other factors such as new product developments, growing healthcare awareness, the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, increasing research activities coupled with improving disposable income of consumers are foreseen to bode well for the global market.

Product Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is segmented as industrial soaps and detergents, household soaps and household detergents. Among products, household detergents captured highest revenue share owing to their strong demand in Asia Pacific countries. Rising penetration of liquid and powder detergents in both urban and rural areas is also expected to place the segment in a strong position in the global market.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America is anticipated to account for a substantial share of the global soap and detergent market in terms of revenue. The US and Canada have a large textile manufacturing facilities which is forecasted to support the regional growth. Their developed economy is also anticipated to play a crucial role in the regional expansion.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The global soap and detergent market includes top players such as Church & Dwight Co., Unilever, Ecolab Inc., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Lion Corporation, Amway and The Clorox Company. The industry is dominated by the large multinational companies and are foreseen to face a tough competition against regional and local players, especially in developing countries. Key players are prophesied to adopt strategic collaboration, product innovation and merger and acquisition as key growth strategies to improve market position.

Ecolab is one of the popular company operating in the global soap and detergent market. It has over 9,500 patents, 50,000 associates including scientists, engineers and service professionals, 3 million customer locations, and a 95-year history of innovation. In February 2019, the company acquired Lobster Ink, a Swiss provider of employee training and development solutions, to add to its customer training capabilities.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

