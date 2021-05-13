Energy Efficient Glass Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

Double glazing finds widespread usage in insulation. A lesser amount of energy is consumed during heating or cooling a space installed with double glazed windows leading to cost-saving in energy bills.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle’s optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

Key participants include Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soft Coat Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Glazing Double Glazing Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Energy Efficient Glass market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Energy Efficient Glass market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Energy Efficient Glass market.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

