Military Robots Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the growing deployment of military robots owing to increasing advancement and deployment of technologies by the European nations comprising Germany, the UK, and France in the defense sector.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Military robots deployed for transportation improve logistics efficiency and similarly aid movement of soldiers. Military robots assist soldiers in conveying battlefield materials alike assist in picking up causalities.

Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Wheeled Legged Tracked Wearable Airborne Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Naval Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Human-Controlled Autonomous Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mine Clearance Firefighting Others



The Global Military Robots Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Military Robots Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Land

5.1.1.1. Wheeled

5.1.1.2. Legged

5.1.1.3. Tracked

5.1.1.4. Wearable

5.1.2. Airborne

5.1.2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

5.1.2.2. Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

5.1.3. Naval

5.1.3.1. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

5.1.3.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.1.3.3. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

READ MORE…!

