Ammunition Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 56mm 62mm 7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



The Global Ammunition Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Summary of the Ammunition Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the Ammunition industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the Ammunition market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

