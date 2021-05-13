Arms Ammunition Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Arms Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others Ammunition Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 56mm 62mm 7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Arms Ammunition market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Arms Ammunition market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Arms Ammunition market can be categorized into

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Arms & Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Arms & Ammunition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Arms & Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms

5.1.1.1. Pistols

5.1.1.2. Revolvers

5.1.1.3. Rifles

5.1.1.4. Machine Guns

5.1.1.5. Shotguns

5.1.1.6. Carbines

5.1.1.7. Others

5.1.2. Ammunition

5.1.2.1. Bullets

5.1.2.2. Aerial Bombs

5.1.2.3. Grenades

5.1.2.4. Artillery Shells

5.1.2.5. Mortars

5.1.2.6. Launchers

5.1.2.7. Others

CONTINUED…!

