Pasta and Noodles Market 2021 Forecast to 2025 Industry Analysis by Regions, Top Countries Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The pasta and noodles market was valued at USD 60.3 billion by 2017, growing with 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Market Dynamics

The global pasta and noodles market is primarily driven by the wide variety of products offered by key players which has created an ample opportunity for producers. Growth is also attributed to the rise in number of working individuals who prefer having ready-to-eat foods. Producers might consider expanding their product portfolio to gain a strong foothold in the worldwide market. For example, in May 2019, the US fast-casual restaurant, Noodles & Company, introduced two new zucchini-based menu options, viz. Zucchini and Asparagus with Lemon Sauce and Zucchetti in White Wine Garlic Sauce with Balsamic Chicken due to the overwhelming response to its Zoodle dishes. Such introductions would in turn stimulated the product demand, driving the industry growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294119

Products Takeaway

Pasta and noodles are majorly divided into three product categories; ambient, chilled and dried. Among which, ambient pasta and noodles accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the high product demand and wide variety in terms of taste and flavour available commercially. The factors of longer shelf life and convenience are further foreseen to push the segment growth.

Regional Takeaway

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to secure a substantial share of the worldwide pasta and noodles market owing to the considerable demand for these products in emerging economies such as India and China. Also, it is noted that wide consumers consider noodles as a staple food in this region which supports the growth further.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Key players such as De Cecco, Conad, BRF Brazil Foods, Delverde, Barilla, Nestlé, ITC, Nissin Foods, Kraft Heinz Company, and ConAgra Foods are operating in this industry. Besides introducing new products, players are expanding their presence all across the world. Companies are also investing in developing new products to attract customer base.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294119

A Swiss multinational food and drink company, Nestlé, is one of the major players of the global pasta and noodles industry. During the year April 2019, the company launched R&D Accelerator to boost speed-to-market and innovation through advancement of science and technology while bringing together students, start-ups, and its scientists.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Ambient Pasta and Noodles

Chilled Pasta and Noodles

Dried Pasta and Noodles

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Confectionery Market

Frozen Food Market

Communication Equipment Market

Agricultural Machinery Market

Motorcycle Market