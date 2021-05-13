Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

ZF TRW

Advics

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hyundai Mobis

Denso Corporation

Autoliv

Wabco

Continental

Nissin Kogyo

Robert Bosch

Major Types Covered

Four Channel, Four Sensor

Three Channel, Three Sensor

One Channel, One Sensor

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Vehicles

Light truck

Mini cargo-buses

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Four Channel, Four Sensor

5.2 Three Channel, Three Sensor

5.3 One Channel, One Sensor

6 Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.2 Light truck

6.3 Mini cargo-buses

6.4 Others

7 Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 ZF TRW

8.1.1 ZF TRW Profile

8.1.2 ZF TRW Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 ZF TRW Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 ZF TRW Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Advics

8.2.1 Advics Profile

8.2.2 Advics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Advics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Advics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems

8.3.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Profile

8.3.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Hyundai Mobis

8.4.1 Hyundai Mobis Profile

8.4.2 Hyundai Mobis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Hyundai Mobis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Denso Corporation

8.5.1 Denso Corporation Profile

8.5.2 Denso Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Denso Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Denso Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Autoliv

8.6.1 Autoliv Profile

8.6.2 Autoliv Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Autoliv Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Autoliv Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Wabco

8.7.1 Wabco Profile

8.7.2 Wabco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Wabco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Wabco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Continental

8.8.1 Continental Profile

8.8.2 Continental Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Continental Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Continental Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Nissin Kogyo

8.9.1 Nissin Kogyo Profile

8.9.2 Nissin Kogyo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Nissin Kogyo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Nissin Kogyo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Robert Bosch

8.10.1 Robert Bosch Profile

8.10.2 Robert Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Robert Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Robert Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Hydraulic Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

