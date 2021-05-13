Global Automotive Diesel Engine Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Automotive Diesel Engine market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Diesel Engine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Diesel Engine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Diesel Engine market covered in Chapter 12:

EcoMotors

GRA-MAG

Navistar

Camcraft

Detroit Diesel

IAV

Lily Creek

MTU

Capstone Turbine

PurePOWER

General

Cummins

Quantum

Linamar

Volvo Powertrain

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Diesel Engine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

4 Cylinder

6 Cylinder

Above 6 Cylinder

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Diesel Engine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Diesel Engine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Diesel Engine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Diesel Engine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Diesel Engine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Diesel Engine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Diesel Engine

3.3 Automotive Diesel Engine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Diesel Engine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Diesel Engine

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Diesel Engine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Diesel Engine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Value and Growth Rate of 4 Cylinder

4.3.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Value and Growth Rate of 6 Cylinder

4.3.3 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Value and Growth Rate of Above 6 Cylinder

4.4 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Diesel Engine Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Diesel Engine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Diesel Engine Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Diesel Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Diesel Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Diesel Engine Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Diesel Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Diesel Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Diesel Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Diesel Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

