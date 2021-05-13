Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Industry Market Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

SpaceCurve

MDA Corp.

SpaceTime Insight

Harris Corporation

Hexagon AB

IBM

Bentley Systems

FUGRO

ESRI Inc

Pitney Bowes

Major Types Covered

GPS

GIS

Remote Sensors

Major Applications Covered

Safety and Navigation

Insurance

Logistics

Defence and Intelligence

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 GPS

5.2 GIS

5.3 Remote Sensors

6 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Safety and Navigation

6.2 Insurance

6.3 Logistics

6.4 Defence and Intelligence

7 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 SpaceCurve

8.1.1 SpaceCurve Profile

8.1.2 SpaceCurve Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 SpaceCurve Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 SpaceCurve Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 MDA Corp.

8.2.1 MDA Corp. Profile

8.2.2 MDA Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 MDA Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 MDA Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 SpaceTime Insight

8.3.1 SpaceTime Insight Profile

8.3.2 SpaceTime Insight Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 SpaceTime Insight Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 SpaceTime Insight Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Harris Corporation

8.4.1 Harris Corporation Profile

8.4.2 Harris Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Harris Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Harris Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Hexagon AB

8.5.1 Hexagon AB Profile

8.5.2 Hexagon AB Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Hexagon AB Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Hexagon AB Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 IBM

8.6.1 IBM Profile

8.6.2 IBM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 IBM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 IBM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bentley Systems

8.7.1 Bentley Systems Profile

8.7.2 Bentley Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bentley Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bentley Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 FUGRO

8.8.1 FUGRO Profile

8.8.2 FUGRO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 FUGRO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 FUGRO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 ESRI Inc

8.9.1 ESRI Inc Profile

8.9.2 ESRI Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 ESRI Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 ESRI Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Pitney Bowes

8.10.1 Pitney Bowes Profile

8.10.2 Pitney Bowes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Pitney Bowes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Pitney Bowes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

….. continued

