Negative Photoresist Chemicals Market 2021 Size Forecast Segmented Types and Applications 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The Global Negative Photoresist Chemicals Market is anticipated to exhibit a decent growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in research and development activities. Furthermore, rising demand for dynamic display technology is likely to stimulate the product demand. In addition, the industry is prophesied to improve owing to its growing applications in key end-use industries. Application of negative photoresist chemicals as effective rinses for the unexposed type of negative photoresists is projected to create opportunities in the worldwide market. Some of the popular application areas for negative photoresist chemicals are photolithography and photoengraving. The use of negative photoresist chemicals in stripping negative photoresists from chrome, gallium arsenide, silicon, and other substrates is predicted to highlight the global market. Strong growth of the electronic industry gaining from the technological advancements is further attracting the industry growth. The overall industry is foreseen to witness a new trend with the introduction of negative photoresist chemicals with proprietary solvent blends.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Regional Takeaway

Asia Pacific accounted for significant revenue share. The industry is foretold to witness substantial growth in this region owing to the strong demand of electronic products in countries such as India and China. Rise in the number of photovoltaic installations could be another factor augmenting the demand for negative photoresist chemicals in the region.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The global negative photoresist chemicals market is fragmented in nature. Companies namely Mitsui Chemicals America, Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, Shiny Chemical Industrial Company, The Dow Chemical Company, MicroChem Corporation, Transene Company, Inc., JSR Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Advance Technologies, and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Inc. are actively operating in this industry.

Of these players, Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation captured significant revenue share. The company is engaged in manufacturing products for a range of industries including regenerative medicine, biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and informatics, and photographic. Fujifilm’s industrial segments include graphic arts services and products. During the year 2019, May, the company announced marketing alliance with the US software development company, Skylum, for providing photographers with interactive opportunities, premium tools and education that the two companies have to offer.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPE

Thinner

Developer

Rinse

Stripper

MARKET, BY COATING TYPE

Spray

Spin

Dip

BY END USE

Silicon Wafers

Printed Writing Boards

Photolithography

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

