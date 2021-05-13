Food Clarifiers Market 2021 Size Analysis by Current Industry Status, Target Audience and Forecast To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Dynamics

Food clarification is basically a technique which separates impurities from various liquids such as milk, industrial solvents, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. This process is way better and efficient than normal filtration technique. The overall purpose behind food clarification process is to enhance the marketability, quality and appearance of the final food product. In dairy industry, milk is considered to be one of the most valuable raw material which is clarified before processing for developing butter and cheese. Apart from dairy products, the food clarification technique is widely accepted in industries such as development of fruit juices, wines and beers which is supporting the industry growth. The market is also driven by the ever-increasing population worldwide coupled with strict government regulations in food and beverages industry.

Regional Takeaway

In terms of revenue generation, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest region, followed by Europe. These regions are the biggest milk producer and the largest consumers of beverages thus, likely to capture remarkable share during the foreseeable future. On the flip side, developing regions such as Latin America and Africa are also projected to showcase a good growth due to increasing investment by key players.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Key players namely Joint-Stock Company, Synelco, GEA Group AG, SPX Flow Technology Santorso S.r.l., ANDRITZ Frautech S.r.l., and Tetra Pak Inc., are some of prominent manufacturers in the worldwide industry. A strong presence of these players is one of the key characteristic for the growth of overall market. The manufacturers are operating in this market have developed their own food separator products to process various volumes of feed right from 3500 lt. per hour to nearly 90,000 lt. per hour.

The proper separation technology with higher productivity is likely to provide ample opportunities for investment in the market. In order to develop sustainable solutions for the food and beverages industry, the key strategy adopted by the manufacturer is the innovative approaches and cordial engagement with end-users.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPE

Bacterial Separation Food Clarifier

Solid Separation Food Clarifier

MARKET, BY END USE

Food

Beverages

Dairy

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

