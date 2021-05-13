Global Tire Chains Industry Market Research Report, Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Ottinger
Gowin
Pewag
Trygg
Maggi Catene
Laclede Chain
Lianyi Rubber
Felice Chain
BABAC Tire Chains
Peerless
Thule
Rud
Major Types Covered
Metal Chains (Carbon Steel, Steel Alloy, etc.)
Nonmetal Chains (Rubber, Polyurethane, etc.)
Major Applications Covered
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Other Vehicles (Heavy Vehicles, Off-road Vehicles, etc.)
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Tire Chains Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Tire Chains Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Tire Chains Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Tire Chains Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Metal Chains (Carbon Steel, Steel Alloy, etc.)
5.2 Nonmetal Chains (Rubber, Polyurethane, etc.)
6 Global Tire Chains Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Passenger Cars
6.2 Commercial Vehicles
6.3 Other Vehicles (Heavy Vehicles, Off-road Vehicles, etc.)
7 Global Tire Chains Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Ottinger
8.1.1 Ottinger Profile
8.1.2 Ottinger Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Ottinger Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Ottinger Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Gowin
8.2.1 Gowin Profile
8.2.2 Gowin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Gowin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Gowin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Pewag
8.3.1 Pewag Profile
8.3.2 Pewag Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Pewag Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Pewag Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Trygg
8.4.1 Trygg Profile
8.4.2 Trygg Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Trygg Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Trygg Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Maggi Catene
8.5.1 Maggi Catene Profile
8.5.2 Maggi Catene Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Maggi Catene Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Maggi Catene Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Laclede Chain
8.6.1 Laclede Chain Profile
8.6.2 Laclede Chain Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Laclede Chain Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Laclede Chain Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Lianyi Rubber
8.7.1 Lianyi Rubber Profile
8.7.2 Lianyi Rubber Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Lianyi Rubber Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Lianyi Rubber Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Felice Chain
8.8.1 Felice Chain Profile
8.8.2 Felice Chain Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Felice Chain Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Felice Chain Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 BABAC Tire Chains
8.9.1 BABAC Tire Chains Profile
8.9.2 BABAC Tire Chains Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 BABAC Tire Chains Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 BABAC Tire Chains Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Peerless
8.10.1 Peerless Profile
8.10.2 Peerless Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Peerless Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Peerless Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Thule
8.11.1 Thule Profile
8.11.2 Thule Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Thule Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Thule Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Rud
8.12.1 Rud Profile
8.12.2 Rud Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Rud Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Rud Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Tire Chains Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Tire Chains Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Tire Chains Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Tire Chains Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Tire Chains Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Tire Chains Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Tire Chains Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Tire Chains Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Tire Chains by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Tire Chains Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Tire Chains Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Tire Chains Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Tire Chains Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Tire Chains Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Tire Chains Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Tire Chains Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Tire Chains Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Tire Chains Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Tire Chains Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Tire Chains by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Tire Chains Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Tire Chains Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Tire Chains Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Tire Chains Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
….. continued
