Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Industry Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

General Motors Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

eTrans Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Cohda Wireless Pty

Qualcomm Inc.

Arada Systems Inc

Continental AG

AutoTalks Ltd.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4956745-2014-2026-global-automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x

BMW Group

Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Arada Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Denso Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Major Types Covered

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Major Applications Covered

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-practice-management-software-for-accountants-bookkeepers-market-research-report-2024-2021-04-08

Parking Management System

Fleet and Asset Management

Passenger Information System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic System

Automated Driver Assistance

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-equestrian-apparel-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-10

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-snus-market-analysis-growth-size-2021-2026-by-industry-impact-sales-revenue-future-demands-growth-factors-and-drivers-emerging-trends-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-04-15

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

5.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

5.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

5.4 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

5.5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

5.6 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

6 Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Predictive Maintenance

6.2 Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

6.3 Parking Management System

6.4 Fleet and Asset Management

6.5 Passenger Information System

6.6 Emergency Vehicle Notification

6.7 Intelligent Traffic System

6.8 Automated Driver Assistance

7 Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-liquid-chromatography-market-research-report-2021-2021-04-14

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 General Motors Company

8.1.1 General Motors Company Profile

8.1.2 General Motors Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 General Motors Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 General Motors Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

8.2.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Profile

8.2.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 eTrans Systems

8.3.1 eTrans Systems Profile

8.3.2 eTrans Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 eTrans Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 eTrans Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Infineon Technologies AG

8.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG Profile

8.4.2 Infineon Technologies AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Infineon Technologies AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Infineon Technologies AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Toyota Motor Corporation

8.5.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Profile

8.5.2 Toyota Motor Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Toyota Motor Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Cohda Wireless Pty

8.6.1 Cohda Wireless Pty Profile

8.6.2 Cohda Wireless Pty Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Cohda Wireless Pty Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Cohda Wireless Pty Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Qualcomm Inc.

8.7.1 Qualcomm Inc. Profile

8.7.2 Qualcomm Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Qualcomm Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Qualcomm Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Arada Systems Inc

8.8.1 Arada Systems Inc Profile

8.8.2 Arada Systems Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Arada Systems Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Arada Systems Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Continental AG

8.9.1 Continental AG Profile

8.9.2 Continental AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Continental AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Continental AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 AutoTalks Ltd.

8.10.1 AutoTalks Ltd. Profile

8.10.2 AutoTalks Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 AutoTalks Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 AutoTalks Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 BMW Group

8.11.1 BMW Group Profile

8.11.2 BMW Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 BMW Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 BMW Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

8.12.1 Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Profile

8.12.2 Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-2g-and-3g-switch-off-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-04-15

8.12.4 Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Daimler AG

8.13.1 Daimler AG Profile

8.13.2 Daimler AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Daimler AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Daimler AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Arada Systems

8.14.1 Arada Systems Profile

8.14.2 Arada Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Arada Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Arada Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Kapsch TrafficCom

8.15.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Profile

8.15.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Denso Corporation

8.16.1 Denso Corporation Profile

8.16.2 Denso Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Denso Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Denso Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Volkswagen AG

8.17.1 Volkswagen AG Profile

8.17.2 Volkswagen AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Volkswagen AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Volkswagen AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Vehicle To Everything (V2X) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105