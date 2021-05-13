Global Wiper Industry Market Research Report, Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Federal-Mogul

Gates

AIDO

Dongyang Mechatronics

TRICO Products

Valeo

KCW

Bosch

Mitsuba

Denso

Major Types Covered

Frame-Style

Winter Wiper

Beam-Style

Others

Major Applications Covered

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Wiper Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Wiper Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Wiper Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Wiper Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Frame-Style

5.2 Winter Wiper

5.3 Beam-Style

5.4 Others

6 Global Wiper Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Commercial Vehicle

6.2 Passenger Vehicle

7 Global Wiper Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Federal-Mogul

8.1.1 Federal-Mogul Profile

8.1.2 Federal-Mogul Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Federal-Mogul Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Federal-Mogul Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Gates

8.2.1 Gates Profile

8.2.2 Gates Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Gates Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Gates Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 AIDO

8.3.1 AIDO Profile

8.3.2 AIDO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 AIDO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 AIDO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Dongyang Mechatronics

8.4.1 Dongyang Mechatronics Profile

8.4.2 Dongyang Mechatronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Dongyang Mechatronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Dongyang Mechatronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 TRICO Products

8.5.1 TRICO Products Profile

8.5.2 TRICO Products Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 TRICO Products Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 TRICO Products Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Valeo

8.6.1 Valeo Profile

8.6.2 Valeo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Valeo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Valeo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 KCW

8.7.1 KCW Profile

8.7.2 KCW Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 KCW Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 KCW Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Bosch

8.8.1 Bosch Profile

8.8.2 Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Mitsuba

8.9.1 Mitsuba Profile

8.9.2 Mitsuba Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Mitsuba Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Mitsuba Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Denso

8.10.1 Denso Profile

8.10.2 Denso Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Denso Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Denso Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Wiper Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Wiper Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Wiper Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Wiper Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Wiper Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Wiper Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Wiper Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Wiper Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Wiper by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Wiper Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Wiper Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Wiper Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Wiper Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Wiper Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Wiper Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Wiper Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Wiper Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Wiper Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Wiper Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Wiper by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Wiper Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Wiper Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Wiper Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Wiper Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Wiper Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Wiper Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Wiper Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Wiper Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Wiper Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Wiper Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Wiper by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Wiper Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Wiper Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

….. continued

