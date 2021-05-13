Millet Pillow Market Size 2021, Regions, Top Countries, Analysis, Specification, Price and Gross Margin By 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Dynamics

As the name suggests, millet pillow is filled with millet and gives very comfortable support just like a fine bean bag. These bags permit proper air circulation which allow it to remain cool in summer and warm in winter. These pillows never create irritation as millet is lightweight, silky and smooth. Millet pillows are known for easily adopting body contour and thus cater comfort to body. With the increase in neck pain, and healthcare spending the market is anticipated to pick the pace in the near future. Currently many people are experiencing neck pain. Our neck is connected with muscles, spine and nerves. Prolonged neck pain may result in pain in shoulders, arms and head.

There are ample number of patients who are suffering from some kind of pain. Cervical pain is also very common among people. It is caused because of improper posture, tension in neck, excessive use of gadgets and taking uncomfortable pillow while sleeping.

Market by Pillow Design

As far as pillow design is concerned the market is divided into cylindrical and contour. Contour designs are considered as best for reducing cervical pain and it also gives relief to head, back and shoulder.

Application Takeaway

By application the market is segmented into Orthopedic, Yoga, Travel, Bed and others. Orthopedic pillows correct body position, it helps sleeper to give rest to desired body part. Millet travel pillow provides good comfort while travelling as it can give desired relief to neck and knee. This pillow accommodate each of body curve.

Regional Takeaway

North America captured the market in 2016 and this is because of long working hours, use of electronic gadgets and more stress on neck.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in near future and this is because of rise in demand of quality healthcare services and to meet the demand of growing population. All these factors will increase the demand of millet pillow in this region.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Some of the prominent players of the market are Mediflow, Custom Craftworks, Coop Home Goods, Snuggle Pedic, etc. To survive in this cut-throat competition, these key players are adopting various strategies like attractive service contracts and customized product offerings. For example scented millet pillow are manufactured by Malouf which are based on aromatherapy for increasing its effectiveness. Also Innovations Inc. Joined hands with Flexible Foam Products and came up with new organization Innocor in order to increase their product portfolio and enhance product quality.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

• Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

• Base Year – 2017

• Estimated Year – 2018

• Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PILLOW DESIGN

Cylindrical

Contour

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Orthopedic

Yoga

Travel

Bed

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

