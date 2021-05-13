Ceramic Matrix Composite Market Size 2021 – Industry Trends, Key Players, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Ceramic Matrix Composite market was valued at USD 2.49 billion by 2017, growing with 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) has high utility in various kinds of thermal management applications and electronics. The credibility lies in the material’s high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is perfect for applications where high efficiency is a necessity.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294005

Market Dynamics

Energy Applications, defense, and aerospace are the sectors where CMCs are extensively used. The ever-increasing demand from these sectors will fuel up the growth of its market. The common factors that will drive the growth of CMC industry during the forecast period are

Durability

Endurance

Strength to Weight Ratio

Stiffness

Impressive thermal conductivity

Increased Coefficient of friction

Moreover, it is expected that a combination or replacement of conventional materials with Nanocomposites or matrix composites will bolster the growth. Although global CMC industry has tremendous prospect yet there are certain deterrents that may inhibit its growth to the optimum level. One of them is associated with the high manufacturing cost that is largely influenced by the cost of ceramic fibers. Cost of premium grade silicon carbide fiber can have the ceiling price of 11,080 USD per kg. One of the justified rationales for high prices can be comprehended on the grounds that ceramic production is a highly specialized and labor-intensive process.

Product Takeaway

The ceramic matrix composite market is classified into four types namely, Carbon, Silicon carbide, oxide and others. In most composites, Carbon Fiber is used and thereby produced in bulk. On the flip side by 2025, it is anticipated that Silicon carbide ceramic will emerge as the product segment having the largest demand. It will have a revenue share over 35% by volume. SiC composites have an impressive oxidation resistance in comparison to carbon matrix composites hence, their commercial production has started to fulfill the demand of aerospace applications.

Oxide matrix composites are going to be one of the fastest growing product segments in the course of the forecast period and it will have more than 28% share till 2025. These products are the latest rendition in the industry. Their seamless features like no oxidation, high durability, endurance, and low cost will facilitate its demand in energy and power applications, defense and aerospace.

Application Takeaway

The end user industries comprise of automotive, aerospace, defense, energy &power, and electrical & electronics. Among these industries, sectors like energy & power, and electrical applications are anticipated to have high demand for CMCs. And this demand is due to excellent thermal stability and remarkable thermal conductivity of CMCs.

On the other side, industries like aerospace, automotive and defense will also prove to be highly profitable for CMCs sale. The exponential demand of CMCs in these sectors is due to its associated benefits such as superb load resistance, shock resistance and better flexibility.

Regional Takeaway

As North America has a huge budget on defense and aerospace, it is expected that the region will have the highest concentration of CMC consumers. In 2017, North America witnessed the highest growth of ceramic matrix composite market and it is expected to pick up the pace till 2025. The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing in the region exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The ever-increasing demands for energy followed by technological developments in the aerospace industry are the dominating factors paving the growth of CMC in this region. Emerging economies like China, Thailand, India, and Malaysia enjoy a competitive advantage as the cost of raw materials and labor is low.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294005

Key Vendor Takeaways

The expansion of the global market for CMC is lead from the front by eminent names like Ceramtec International, 3M Company and COI Ceramics, Inc. It will not be long before various multinational companies and aviation giants like GE Aviation make a humungous investment in the development of ceramic composites to manufacture aircraft engines. Other companies operating in this area are UBE Industries, Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Lancer Systems and Coorstek, Inc. For new companies capital requirement is the major hurdle which may restrict them to take entry in this business segment.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Carbon

Silicon Carbide

Oxide

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Energy & power

Defense

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Ceramic Matrix Composite Market

Millet Pillow Market

Food Clarifiers Market

Negative Photoresist Chemicals Market