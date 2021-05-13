Electronic Warfare Market 2021 Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Electronic Warfare market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Electronic Warfare market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Electronic Warfare Market is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. Electronic Warfare (EW) refers to the military action concerning the use of electromagnetic energy or directed energy to switch the electromagnetic spectrum or to assault the enemies. It includes three major subdivisions i.e. electronic warfare support (ES), Electronic attack (EA), and electronic protection (EP). It is intimately tied to advances in technology. EW also assure the spectrum to the full aptitude in wartime.
Continuous development in electromagnetic spectrum, growing international disputes, development of Integrated EW Systems, and rising use of EW systems for geospatial intelligence are the factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, enhancing adoption of visual and infrared technology in defense has also stimulated the market growth of electronic warfare worldwide. However, high cost involved in the arrangement of EW systems is the restraint of the market. Moreover, development of EW systems with enhanced capabilities, and arrangement of electronic warfare capabilities on space platform would provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
Capability, platform, product, and geography are the segmentation of the global electronic warfare market. Capability segment comprises electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. By platform, the market is segmented as airborne-based EW, naval-based EW, ground-based EW, and space-based EW. Further, product segment is classified into EW equipment, and electronic warfare operational support (EWOS).
Based on geography, the global electronic warfare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Saab AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, and L3 Technologies, Inc., among others.
Scope of the Global Electronic Warfare Market:
Capability Segments
Electronic Support
SIGINT
Other Electronic Support
Electronic Attack
Active
Passive
Electronic Protection
Anti-active
Anti-passive
Platform Segments
Airborne-Based EW
Fighter Jets
Transport Aircraft
Special Mission Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Naval-Based EW
Ships
Submarine
Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)
Ground-Based EW
Vehicle
Soldier
Base Stations
Space-based EW
Product Segments
EW Equipment
Identification Friend or Foe
Radar Warning Receiver
Laser Warning Receiver
IR Missile Warning System
Direction Finders
Directed Energy Weapons
Anti-radiation Missiles
Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)
Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)
Jammers
Self-protection EW Suite
Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening
Antennas
Emission Control
Interference Mitigation
Counter UAV System
Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
