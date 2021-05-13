Electronic Warfare Market 2021 Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Electronic Warfare market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Electronic Warfare market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Electronic Warfare Market is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. Electronic Warfare (EW) refers to the military action concerning the use of electromagnetic energy or directed energy to switch the electromagnetic spectrum or to assault the enemies. It includes three major subdivisions i.e. electronic warfare support (ES), Electronic attack (EA), and electronic protection (EP). It is intimately tied to advances in technology. EW also assure the spectrum to the full aptitude in wartime.

Continuous development in electromagnetic spectrum, growing international disputes, development of Integrated EW Systems, and rising use of EW systems for geospatial intelligence are the factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, enhancing adoption of visual and infrared technology in defense has also stimulated the market growth of electronic warfare worldwide. However, high cost involved in the arrangement of EW systems is the restraint of the market. Moreover, development of EW systems with enhanced capabilities, and arrangement of electronic warfare capabilities on space platform would provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Capability, platform, product, and geography are the segmentation of the global electronic warfare market. Capability segment comprises electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. By platform, the market is segmented as airborne-based EW, naval-based EW, ground-based EW, and space-based EW. Further, product segment is classified into EW equipment, and electronic warfare operational support (EWOS).

Based on geography, the global electronic warfare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Saab AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, and L3 Technologies, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Electronic Warfare Market with respect to major segments such as capability, platform, and product

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Electronic Warfare Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Electronic Warfare Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Electronic Warfare Market:

Capability Segments

Electronic Support

SIGINT

Other Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

Active

Passive

Electronic Protection

Anti-active

Anti-passive

Platform Segments

Airborne-Based EW

Fighter Jets

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Naval-Based EW

Ships

Submarine

Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

Ground-Based EW

Vehicle

Soldier

Base Stations

Space-based EW

Product Segments

EW Equipment

Identification Friend or Foe

Radar Warning Receiver

Laser Warning Receiver

IR Missile Warning System

Direction Finders

Directed Energy Weapons

Anti-radiation Missiles

Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)

Jammers

Self-protection EW Suite

Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening

Antennas

Emission Control

Interference Mitigation

Counter UAV System

Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

