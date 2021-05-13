Microgrid Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for clean sources of energy. Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints on the environment and lower the dependency on fossil-fuel-based power generation to produce electricity is expected to increase the demand for the technology.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch the largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy storage Program in the world.

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

The education segment accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the government’s increased funding towards the enhancement of the education infrastructure in the developing economies.

Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Microgrid Market on the basis of Power, Product, Application, and region:

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Combined heat & power (CHP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Natural Gas Fuel Cell Diesel Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid-connected Hybrid Remote

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Defense Government Education Utility Others



The Global Microgrid Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Microgrid Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Microgrid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microgrid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising power demand in developing economies

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for reliable power supply

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Installation costs of the microgrid technology

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Microgrid Market By Power Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Power Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Combined heat & power (CHP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

5.1.3. Natural Gas

5.1.4. Fuel Cell

5.1.5. Diesel

5.1.6. Others

