Solar Energy Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Solar Energy Market will be worth USD 243.95 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system’s demand over the forecast period. The emerging markets and the increasing industries in countries like India, Russia, Brazil, and China are actively choosing renewables over fossils.

With the increasing use of blockchain in different sectors, the solar energy market is also implementing blockchain in its technology. The technology helps the company directly buy and sell energy from other sources, cutting down the expenses associated with intermediary suppliers of energy. The technology increases the efficiencies of the solar energy facilities and makes it more cost-effective for the customers.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, a partnership was formed between NTT Com-Netmagic and Tata Power Solar. The association was created with an aim to provide an IT solution for the company’s upcoming 50MW solar photovoltaic power plant project in Maharashtra.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 48.5% in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources for power generation as the industries want to be less carbon-intensive and more energy efficient in the future.

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government’s increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing installations of the solar panels in countries such as Japan, India, and China.

Key participants include Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Residential Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lighting Charging Electricity generation Heating



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Solar Energy market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Solar Energy market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Solar Energy market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Low maintenance and operating cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost

4.2.3.2. High electricity cost compared to other sources

4.2.3.3. Low capacity factor

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

CONTINUED…!

