Human Centric Lighting Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Human Centric Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing smart LED lighting adoption in the retail, commercial, and residential sectors is forecasted to propel the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period. Several companies’ strategy to make more of their goods human-centered, adapting to the specific needs of human sociology and psychology, is another key driver for the progress of the human-centric lighting industry.

Due to the rising rate of building refurbishment in European countries, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to a high level of focus on establishing secure and very well-lit building conditions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market.

Over the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 34.4%. Hardware modules, including fixtures & controls, are achieving tremendous growth due to numerous technological advancements and functional benefits.

The new installation segment is accounted for the largest market in the human-centric lighting market due to the elimination of electrical conduits & renovation expenses; the installation of such solutions in residential and commercial buildings entails low cost compared to retrofit projects.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the commercial segment. Accelerated by the organizational infrastructure restructuring and the rapid implementation of employee-centered workplace circumstances.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Centric Lighting Market on the basis of type, installation, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Retrofit New

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Retail Healthcare Education Commercial



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Human Centric Lighting market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Human Centric Lighting Market:

The comprehensive global Human Centric Lighting market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

