Light Weapons Market 2021 Size, Top Countries Research Trends, Detailed Analysis and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Light Weapons market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Light Weapons Market is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025. Light weapons are designed for use by two or three persons helping as a team, though some may be carried and used by a single individual. It includes heavy machine guns, portable anti-aircraft guns, portable launchers of anti-tank missiles & rocket systems, hand-held under-barrel & attached grenade launchers, recoilless rifles, portable anti-tank guns, portable launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, and mortars of caliber of less than 100 millimeters.

Change in nature of warfare, arming of civilians by governments, and low cost of weapons are the major drivers that are fueling the growth of the market. However, demobilizing activities and illegal trading of light weapons may hamper the market growth. Increasing demand for anti-tank guided weapons, and adaptation of laser technology are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market throughout the forecast period.

The global light weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and geography. Technology segment comprises guided weapons technology (manpads, anti-aircraft missile, light anti-tank weapons), and unguided weapons technology (heavy machine guns, manpats, grenades, mortars). Type segments is classified into heavy machine guns, light cannons, manpads, manpats, launchers, infantry mortars, grenades, anti-aircraft/anti-submarine missiles, light anti-tank weapons, and landmines. Further, application segment is bifurcated into defense and homeland security.

On the basis of geography, global light weapons market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orbital ATK, Inc., Saab Ab, Rheinmetall AG, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie, Heckler & Koch GmbH, FN HERSTA, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, and BAE Systems, among others.

