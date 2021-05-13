Biotechnology Market Research Report 2021: Competitive Landscape and Opportunities 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Biotechnology market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Biotechnology market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Biotechnology Market is estimated to reach $726.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025. Biotechnology is the technology to upgrade or modify the whole part of biological system for human and industrial welfare. It is defined as the industrial application of living organisms and their biological processes such as microbiology, genetic engineering, biochemistry among others, so as to make best usage of the microorganisms for the benefit of mankind. Industrial biotechnology application has also steered some clear processes that produces less waste, less energy and water. It is also used in various industrial sectors such as pulp chemical, paper, textiles, minerals and metal industries, among others.

Increasing demand for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions on principles of red biotechnology, recombinant technology, and DNA sequencing are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, risks associated with GM organisms and crops may limit the market from growing. Moreover, growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, hepatitis B, and other orphan disorders are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography. Technology segment is categorized into fermentation, cell-based assay, PCR technology, chromatography, DNA sequencing, nanobiotechnology, tissue engineering and regeneration and other technologies. Application segment is bifurcated into natural resources & environment, industrial processing, bioinformatics, health, food & agriculture and other applications.

Based on geography, the global biotechnology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Biogen, and Celgene Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Biotechnology Market:

Technology Segments

Fermentation

Cell-Based Assay

PCR Technology

Chromatography

DNA Sequencing

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Health

Food & Agriculture

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

