Air Defense System Market SizeCurrent and Future Industry Trends, 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Air Defense System Market is estimated to reach $49.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. Air Defense Systems is to advance the readiness and effectiveness of air defense and other military forces, operating singly or in a Joint warfare context, through research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation of current and future air defense and related systems and technologies. Air defense is based on integration and coordinated use of airborne and/or ground based active and passive sensors, command control centers and weapons of various types.

Increasing defense expenditure for the improvement of air & missiles defense systems, and rising geopolitical instabilities worldwide are the driver propelling the growth of the market. In addition, varying nature of defense warfare have also stimulated the market growth. However, high costs investment in the advancement of air defense systems may hamper the market growth. Moreover, growing development of air and missile defense systems in developing economies, and advancement in technologies are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Component, platform, range, type and geography are the segmentation of the global air defense system market. Component segment is classified into weapon system, fire control system, command and control system, and others. Platform segment includes airborne, land, and naval Range segment long range air defense (LRAD) system, medium range air defense (MRAD) system, and short range air defense (SHORAD) system. By type, the market is categorized into missile defense system, anti-aircraft system, and counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) system.

Based on geography, the global air defense system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Canada whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG), Raytheon Company, and MBDA, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Air Defense System Market with respect to major segments such as component, platform, range, type and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Air Defense System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Air Defense System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Air Defense System Market:

Component Segments

Weapon System

Fire Control System

Command And Control System

Others

Platform Segments

Airborne

Land

Naval

Range Segments

Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System

Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System

Type Segments

Missile Defense System

Anti-aircraft System

Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) System

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Afric

