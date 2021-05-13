Global Oled Automotive Lighting Industry Market Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Hella

ZKW Group

STANLEY

Philips

Magneti Marelli

Merck KGaA

ASTRON FIAMM

Koito

Osram

Major Types Covered

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Major Applications Covered

OEM

After Market

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Oled Automotive Lighting Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Oled Automotive Lighting Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Oled Automotive Lighting Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Oled Automotive Lighting Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Exterior Lighting

5.2 Interior Lighting

6 Global Oled Automotive Lighting Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 OEM

6.2 After Market

7 Global Oled Automotive Lighting Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Hella

8.1.1 Hella Profile

8.1.2 Hella Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Hella Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Hella Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ZKW Group

8.2.1 ZKW Group Profile

8.2.2 ZKW Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ZKW Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ZKW Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 STANLEY

8.3.1 STANLEY Profile

8.3.2 STANLEY Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 STANLEY Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 STANLEY Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Philips

8.4.1 Philips Profile

8.4.2 Philips Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Philips Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Philips Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Magneti Marelli

8.5.1 Magneti Marelli Profile

8.5.2 Magneti Marelli Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Magneti Marelli Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Magneti Marelli Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Merck KGaA

8.6.1 Merck KGaA Profile

8.6.2 Merck KGaA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Merck KGaA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 ASTRON FIAMM

8.7.1 ASTRON FIAMM Profile

8.7.2 ASTRON FIAMM Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 ASTRON FIAMM Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 ASTRON FIAMM Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Koito

8.8.1 Koito Profile

8.8.2 Koito Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Koito Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Koito Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Osram

8.9.1 Osram Profile

8.9.2 Osram Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Osram Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Osram Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Oled Automotive Lighting Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Oled Automotive Lighting by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Oled Automotive Lighting Market PEST Analy

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Oled Automotive Lighting Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Oled Automotive Lighting Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Oled Automotive Lighting Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Oled Automotive Lighting Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Oled Automotive Lighting Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

….. continued

