Aircraft Ignition System Market Share, Size 2021 is Estimated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market is estimated to reach $540 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025. An ignition system of an internal combustion engine provides an electrical spark to ignite the air/fuel mixture in the cylinders. The magneto type ignition system is used on most reciprocating aircraft engines. An ignition system provides appropriate burning of the fuel mixture within the engine. Modern airplane engines include dual aircraft ignition systems for improved safety and enhanced engine performance. Increased adoption of electronic ignition systems to include novel, safety-enhancing technology into the general aviation fleet is one main factor driving the growth of the global aircraft ignition system market.

Increasing adoption of electronic ignition systems, technological improvements in aircraft ignition systems, growing number of aircraft deliveries, and growing demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAVs are some key factors which drive the growth of the global aircraft ignition system market. On the flip side, declining acceptance of magneto ignition systems may hinder the growth of the aircraft ignition system market. Furthermore, advancement of new aircraft models and usage of miniaturized ignition systems in the aerospace industry would provide several growth opportunities for the players in this market.

The aircraft ignition system market has been categorized on the basis of system type, component, engine type, platform, end user, and geography. System type includes electronic and magneto (magneto, by ignition type (low-tension ignition systems and high-tension ignition systems)). By component, market is categorized into exciters, igniters, ignition leads, spark plugs, and other components. Engine type includes turbine engine (turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, and turbojet (APU)) and reciprocating engine. Based on platform, the market is categorized into fixed wing aircraft (military aviation, commercial aviation and, general aviation), rotary wing aircraft (civil helicopters and military helicopters), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Further, the market is separated on the basis of end user as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket (by solution type (parts and services)).

Global aircraft ignition system market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Transdigm Group, Inc., Woodward, Inc., Unison, LLC, Meggitt Plc, Electroair, Air Power, Inc., Surefly, Inc., Aero Inc., and Sky Dynamics, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Aircraft Ignition System Market with respect to major segments such as system type, component, engine type, platform, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Aircraft Ignition System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Aircraft Ignition System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Aircraft Ignition System Market:

System Type Segments

Electronic

Magneto

Magneto by Ignition Type

Low-Tension Ignition Systems

High-Tension Ignition Systems

Component Segments

Exciters

Igniters

Ignition leads

Spark Plugs

Other Components

Engine Type Segments

Turbine Engine

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbojet (APU)

Reciprocating Engine

Platform Segments

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Civil Helicopters

Military Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

End User Segments

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Solution Type

Parts

Services

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

