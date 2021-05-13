Big Data in Healthcare Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management.

A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient’s life might depend on quick reaction time.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premises Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Finance and Insurance Agents Research Organization



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Big Data in Healthcare market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

