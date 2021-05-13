Sports Guns Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global market landscape of Sports Guns is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Sports Guns for training purposes, rising sports events that include shooting games, increasing interest in hunting, and applicability of the Sports Guns in nonlethal usage, to name a few.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. completed its spin-off from the company named Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. announced to start trading independently and would expand their Sports Guns business through the e-commerce platform.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, the remarkable demand for the shooting games & higher proliferation of the sports events, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Guns Market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Training & Demonstration Recreational Sports

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gun Stores Sport Goods Stores Online Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Sports Guns market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Sports Guns Market:

The comprehensive global Sports Guns market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Guns Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Guns Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the non-deadly self-defense

4.2.2.2. Restriction on the firearms in the cross-border conflicts

4.2.2.3. The higher proliferation of the shooting games in sports events

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated with it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Guns Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Pistols

5.1.2. Revolvers

5.1.3. Rifles

5.1.4. Machine Guns

5.1.5. Shotguns

5.1.6. Carbines

5.1.7. Others

READ MORE…!

