Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The report analyzes the Vertical Farming market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vertical Farming market.

The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region’s growth.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building-based Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Climate Control Lighting Hydroponic Components Sensors



The Global Vertical Farming Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

READ MORE…!

