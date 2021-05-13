Airborne LiDAR Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report offers a critical overview of the market segments with regards to market size, market share, regional analysis, and comprehensive competitive analysis of the Airborne LiDAR industry. The report presents key statistical data to offer an accurate idea of the market dynamics and projected growth rate at which the market is expected to grow over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

Key Highlights From The Report

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Over the forecast period, the laser segment is expected to hold the largest market. The segmental development is stimulated by this component’s benefits, like greater reliability and performance in terms of standard and 3D imaging.

During the forecast period, the corridor mapping segment is expected to dominate the market because this is the only application that provides the vegetation’s true distance in almost real-time.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Bathymetric Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAVs Fixed Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cameras Lasers Micro-electromechanical Systems Inertial Navigation Systems GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Exploration & Detection Corridor Mapping Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Mining Aerospace & Defense Transportation & Logistics Agriculture Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Airborne LiDAR market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Airborne LiDAR market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Airborne LiDAR market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for 3D imaging

4.2.2.3. Increasing transportation activities across the world

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Technical difficulties in the collection , transmission, and quality management of real-time data

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Airborne LiDAR Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bathymetric

5.1.2. Topographic

CONTINUED…!

