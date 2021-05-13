Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

The report offers a holistic overview of the Anti Fingerprint Continuous research and development have led to the increasing effectiveness of these coatings, which will increase the utility and adoption of the market product. Market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products to enhance their profitability. Consumer goods manufacturers are launching new smartphones and tablets with anti-fingerprint coatings.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/241

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Smartphones Laptops and Tablets Television Wearables Others Building & Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitary ware Automotive Solar Panels Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/241

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market:

The comprehensive global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent Environment Regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hydrophobic Coating

5.1.2. Oleophobic Coating

Chapter 6. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Vacuum Deposition

6.1.2. Sol Gel

6.1.3. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.