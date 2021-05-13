Needle Coke Industry Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Statistics, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report also examines the impact of the key factors that influence the growth of the industry. This includes the current COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent effects on the workings of the industry. The report examines the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain of the globe along with the impact on the economic landscape of the market. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall Needle Coke market.

The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The Global Needle Coke Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Needle Coke Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Needle Coke Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the iron & steel industry, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in demand-supply gap

4.2.3.2. Legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Coal-based Needle Coke

5.1.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Grade Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Super-Premium Grade

6.1.2. Premium Grade

6.1.3. Intermediate-Premium Grade

READ MORE…!

