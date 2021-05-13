3D Radar Market due to Increasing Application in End-use Industry 2021 to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled 3D Radar market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. 3D Radar market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global 3D Radar Market is estimated to reach $3,195 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2017 to 2025. 3D Radar is an essential part of any defense inventory and this technology is used for tracking & detecting the visions and information. The 3D radar delivers a complete subsurface detection system that utilize an arrangement of COTS (commercial off the shelf), GPR components and custom software to achieve robust non-metallic and metallic object detection performance. This system is ready off the shelf to be fitted to a wide range of commercial and military vehicles, and can be customized for operation on almost any vehicle platform. It also provides reliable automatic detection of subsurface objects to depths beyond a meter. Moreover system provides an alternative detection solution for roadway and airfield inspection, tunnel detection, and route clearance patrols.

Growing usage of modern warfare techniques by the defense organization, and adoption of 3D radar by airports are the drivers propelling the growth of the market. In addition, geopolitical instabilities in the Middle East and Asia Pacific have also stimulated the market growth. However, high pricing of 3D radar and installation may hamper the market growth. Moreover, rising deployment of air & missile defense organizations, and miniaturization of 3D radar for unmanned combat vehicles and UAVs are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Range, platform, frequency band, and geography are the segmentation of the global 3D radar market. Range segment is bifurcated into long range, medium range and short range. Platform segment comprises airborne, ground, and naval. Frequency band segment is classified into C/S/X band, E/F band, L band and other frequency bands.

Based on geography, the global 3D radar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Airbus S.A.S., Honeywell International Inc., Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, ASELSAN A.S., and Rheinmetall AG, among others.

Scope of the Global 3D Radar Market:

Range Segments

Long Range

Medium Range

Short Range

Platform Segments

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Frequency Band Segments

C/S/X Band

E/F Band

L Band

Other Frequency Bands

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

