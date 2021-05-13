Aircraft Battery Market Share, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Aircraft Battery market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Aircraft Battery market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Aircraft Battery Market is estimated to reach $916 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025. An aircraft has a main battery & auxiliary power unit (APU) battery. The main battery is useful in refueling the plane, also offers backup power to the aircraft in emergency power failure. Aircraft batteries assist to power the electrical system in an aircraft. Lithium ion batteries are used in main & APU batteries. Increasing demand of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is expected to act as a major driver for the growth of the aircraft battery market during the forecast period. Rising number of navigational devices, electrical instruments, advanced cabin interior systems and lighting within an aircraft drive the requirement of battery. The increase in long haul flights with zero transitional stops further increases the necessity of large capacity batteries which in turn helps in the growth of the aircraft battery market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global aircraft battery market include growing acceptance of UAVs in civil & commercial applications, growing number of aircraft deliveries, and rising implementation of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft. One of the roadblocks associated with the market growth is high initial cost of battery. Moreover, acceptance of fuel cells to decrease carbon emissions and requirement of better battery management systems would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The aircraft battery market has been categorized on the basis of offering, application, aircraft technology, power density, aircraft type, end user, and geography. Offering includes product (battery and battery management system) and service (maintenance & overhaul and other services). Battery is further sub segmented as (nickel cadmium battery, lead acid battery, and lithium ion battery). Application includes auxiliary power unit (APU), propulsion, emergency, and other applications. By aircraft technology, the market is sub segmented into hybrid aircraft, traditional aircraft, more electric aircraft, and electric aircraft. By power density, the market is separated into more than 300 Wh/Kg and less than 300 Wh/Kg. Aircraft type comprises civil aviation (business jets, commercial aircraft, ultralight aircraft, and commercial helicopters), military aviation (military helicopters and military jets), and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM (by component (product and service)) and aftermarket (by component (product and service)).

Global aircraft battery market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players competing in the market are Concorde Battery Corporation, EnerSys, Saft, Gill Batteries, Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd., Cella Energy, GS Yuasa Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, Kokam, and Marvel Aero International, Inc., among other.

