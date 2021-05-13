Inertial Navigation System Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis with Key of Top Companies (2020-2025) | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Inertial Navigation System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Inertial Navigation System market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025. Inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer with reference to computation process which is used to control initial velocity and position, a, and of a moving object irrespective of external positions. It uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to continue an estimation of the velocity, position, and rates of the automobile in which the INS carried, which could be a land vehicle, spacecraft, aircraft, missile, surface ship and submarine. INS technology used stable platform techniques, in this system, the inertial sensors are installed on a constant stage and mechanically isolated from the rotating motion of the vehicle. INS systems provide better systems integrity and allow the navigation system to coast through short GPS outages with high accuracies. It uses motion and rotation sensors along with a computer to figure out the position, orientation, and speed of movement of a vehicle.

Rising demand for aircraft, increased demand for missiles owing to geopolitical variabilities, and growing need for accuracy in navigation are the driver propelling the growth of the market. In addition, advancements in technologies for navigation, rising aerospace market have also stimulated the market growth. However, decline in defense finances of developed countries, and system initializations may hamper the market growth. Moreover, integration with other systems, and growth of commercial self-driving vehicles are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Application, technology, grade, component, and geography are the segmentation of the global inertial navigation system (INS) market. Application segment is classified into aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned marine vehicles. Technology segment comprises mechanical gyro, ring laser gyro, fiber optics gyro, mems, and others. Grade segment is categorized into marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, space grade, and commercial grade. By component, the market is segmented into accelerometers, gyroscopes, algorithms & processors, and wireless.

Based on geography, the global inertial navigation system (INS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Canada whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, VectorNav Technologies, LLC, and LORD MicroStrain, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market with respect to major segments such as application, technology, grade, component, and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market:

Application Segments

Aircraft

Civil

Military

Missiles

Civil Helicopters

Military Helicopters

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Merchant Ships

Naval Ships

Military Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Consumer

Enterprise

Naval Ships

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Commercial

Military

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

ROV

AUV

USV

Technology Segments

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optics Gyro

Mems

Others

Grade Segments

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade

Space Grade

Commercial Grade

Component Segments

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms & Processors

Wireless

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

