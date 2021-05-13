Helicopters Market Share, Size, Outlook, and Analysis Research Report 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Helicopters market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Helicopters market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Helicopters market is estimated to reach $37.87 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025. A helicopter is a type of aircraft/rotorcraft which derives both lift and propulsion from one to more sets of horizontally revolving overhead rotors. Helicopters became a boon to the aircraft industry as they can move straight up or down, can take off or land without a runway, can fly backwards or sideways, and can also hover in one spot in the air without moving. They find widespread applications in many end-use industries such as defense, oil & gas, law enforcement, medical devices, disaster recovery management, corporate services, and many others.

Growing shift towards civil helicopters, increasing demand towards technologically advanced combat helicopters, and increasing up-gradation of existing fleet are the primary factors driving the growth of the global helicopters market. However, high cost associated with new technology may limit the market from growing. Moreover, growing demand for fuel-efficient turboshaft engines and increasing compliance for helicopters in the emerging economies is expected to equally influence the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325326

The global helicopters market is classified on the basis of aftermarket components & systems, type, point of sale, components & systems, application, and geography. The aftermarket components & systems segment are further classified into ADS-B, rotor blades, HGPWS, ACAS-II, tires, skids & bear paws, windows & windshields, noise reduction systems, emergency floatation systems (floats, life rafts, and life vests), door & seats, insulation system, inflight entertainment system, actuators, LED lights, and filters (turbine, others). The type segment includes military helicopters, and civil & commercial helicopters. By point of sale the segmentation comprises OEM, and aftermarket. On the basis of components & systems, the categorization is given as airframe, and engine. Furthermore, application segment covers military (attack & reconnaissance, maritime, transport, search & rescue, training, and others), and civil & commercial (civil utility, transport, emergency rescue & medical support, and others).

On the basis of geography, global helicopters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Airbus Helicopters Inc., Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd., Russian Helicopters, JSC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bell Helicopters, Textron Inc, Columbia Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Robinson Helicopter Company, Boeing, and Leonardo S.p.A. among others

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Helicopters Market with respect to major segments such as components & systems, type, point of sale, application, and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Helicopters Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Helicopters Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Enquire before purchasing this report ->https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325326



Scope of the Global Helicopters Market:

Aftermarket Components & Systems Segments

ADS-B

Rotor Blades

HGPWS

ACAS-II

Tires

Skids & Bear Paws

Windows & Windshields

Noise Reduction Systems

Emergency Floatation Systems (Floats, Life Rafts, and Life Vests)

Door & Seats

Insulation System

Inflight Entertainment System

Actuators

LED Lights

Filters (Turbine, Others)

Type Segments

Military Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters (Above 8.5 Tons)

Medium Helicopters (4.5 Tons – 8.5 Tons)

Light Helicopters (Below 4.5 Tons)

Civil & Commercial Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters (Above 9.0 Tons)

Medium Helicopters (3.1 Tons – 9.0 Tons)

Light Helicopters (Below 3.1 Tons)

Point of Sale Segments

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Components & Systems Segments

Airframe

Main Rotor System

Anti-Torque System

Electrical System

Stability Augmentation System

Flight Control System

Transmission System

Avionics

Undercarriage

Environment Control System

Emergency System

Hydraulic System

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Special Purpose Systems

Engine

Application Segments

Military

Attack & Reconnaissance

Maritime

Search & Rescue

Transport

Training

Others

Civil & Commercial

Transport

Emergency Rescue & Medical Support

Civil Utility

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

3D Radar Market

Aircraft Ignition System Market

Air Defense System Market

Airport Full Body Scanner Market