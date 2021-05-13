Ammunition Handling System Market Size, Share, Applications, Challenges and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Ammunition Handling System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Ammunition Handling System market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Ammunition Handling System Market is estimated to reach $4.72 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025. Ammunitions are the materials fired, dropped or detonated from the weapon. There are different types of ammunition handling system. It is set of systems to perform definite function and specific task. Ammunitions consist of essential designs such as primer powder, bullets, and shell. The whole ammunition handling system moves with the weapon mount in train. Loader drum is mounted with the slide, moves with the weapon in elevation.
Rising incidences of conflicts, developing firepower of gun systems, rising terrorist activities, and increasing instability worldwide are the drivers boosting the growth of the market. However, complexity involved in ammunition handling system is the restraint of the market. Moreover, growing demand for remote weapon type stations, increasing ammo storage capacity, secured installation, and enhance baffle design are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
Platform, weapon type, component, feeding mechanism, mode of operation, and geography are the segmentation of the global ammunition handling system market. Platform segment is categorized into land, naval and airborne. Weapon type segment is classified into cannons, Gatling guns, main guns, machine guns, and launchers. Component segment comprises loading systems, drive assembly, ammunition storage units, auxiliary power units, and other components. Feeding mechanism includes linked, and link less. By mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic.
Based on geography, the global ammunition handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, Nobles Worldwide, Inc., McNally Industries, GSI International, Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Standard Armament Inc., Moog Inc., BAE Systems, Thales Group, and L3 Technologies, Inc., among others.
Scope of Global Ammunition Handling System Market:
Platform Segments
Land
Artillery
Infantry
Others (Air Defense Platform, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Handheld)
Naval
Carrier Battle Ground Ships
Coastal/Littoral Ships
Airborne
Fighter Aircraft
Helicopters
Combat Support Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Weapon Type Segments
Cannons
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Gatling Guns
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Main Guns
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Machine Guns
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Launchers
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Component Segments
Loading Systems
Drive Assembly
Ammunition Storage Units
Auxiliary Power Units
Other Components
Feeding Mechanism Segments
Linked
Link Less
Mode of Operation Segments
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
