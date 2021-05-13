Simulators Market Booming by Revenue and Trend in 2021 Scrutinized in New Research 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Simulators System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Simulators market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Simulators Market is estimated to reach $25.99 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025. Simulators are mainly used for training purposes and are combination of computer systems & software solutions designed to offer a realistic representation of the controls & operation of military vehicles, aircraft, or submarines. These are used in several contexts, like simulation of technology for testing, safety engineering, education, video games, and performance optimization. The increasing need to train new pilots around the globe is the key factor which drives the growth of the global simulators market over the forecast period.

High acceptance of virtual training to ensure safety and the increasing requirement to train new pilots around the globe are some of the key factors driving the simulators market. High demand for unmanned military vehicles is also driving the growth of the simulators market. Complex simulator systems may hinder the growth of the simulators market. Furthermore, advanced technology in the area of flight simulators is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

The Simulators market has been categorized on the basis of type, technology, component, vehicle class, application, and geography. Flight Training Devices, Full Mission Simulators, Full Flight Simulators, Fixed-based Simulators, Containerized Simulators, Desktop Simulators, Fixed Facility Simulators, and Other Types are covered under the type segment. Technology is further sub segmented into Virtual Simulation, Live Simulation, Constructive Simulation, Integrated Training Environment, and Gaming Simulation. By component, the market is bifurcated as Hardware, and Software. Vehicle class comprises naval, airborne, and Land. Application is further sub segmented into commercial, and military.

By geography, global simulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are CAE Inc., L3 Technologies, FlightSafety International Inc., Boeing, Thales Group, FAAC Group, ECA GROUP, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Mobica Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Simulators Market:

Type Segments

Flight Training Devices

Full Mission Simulators

Full Flight Simulators

Fixed-based Simulators

Containerized Simulators

Desktop Simulators

Fixed Facility Simulators

Other Types

Technology Segments

Virtual Simulation

Live Simulation

Constructive Simulation

Integrated Training Environment

Gaming Simulation

Component Segments

Hardware

Software

Vehicle Class Segments

Naval

Airborne

Land

Application Segments

Commercial

Military

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Prefix

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Global Simulators Market Year-on-Year Growth, 2017-2025(%)

Chapter 3: Market Outline

3.1. Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2. Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Opportunities

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

