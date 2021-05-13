Inert Gas Generator System Market Share, Size 2021 – Industry Trends, Key Players, Process, Machinery, Cost and Revenue 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Inert Gas Generator System market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Inert Gas Generator System market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Inert Gas Generator System Market is estimated to reach $4,142 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2017 to 2025. Inert gas generator system (IGGS) represents machinery on board marine product tankers. Inert gas generators contain distinctively of a gas producer as well as a scrubbing system. The rising demand for new commercial aircraft and military cargo aircraft and retrofitting of IGGS on current aircraft around the globe are the driving factors for the growth of the global inert gas generator system market over the forecast period. Other factors such as rising application of inert gases in industries including oil & gas, metallurgy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages, and growing fleet size of marine cargo ships are also impacting the growth of the market over the coming years.

Key factors driving the growth of the global inert gas generator system market include compulsory installation of IGGS in cargo ships, growing commercial and military aircraft fleet, and growing application of IGGS in industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food & beverages. On the flip side, present long-term contracts with nitrogen gas suppliers may hamper the growth of the inert gas generator system market. Moreover, growing IGGS adoption in the industrial sector would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The inert gas generator system market has been categorized on the basis of type, component, fit, end user, and geography. Type includes Aviation IGGS Type, Marine IGGS Type, and Industrial IGGS Type. By component, market is categorized into Marine IGGS Component, Aviation IGGS Component, and Industrial IGSS Component. Fit includes OEM fit and Retrofit. Further, by end user, the market is bifurcated into Marine, Aviation, and Industrial.

Global inert gas generator system market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Honeywell International, Alfa Laval, Air Liquide, Cobham Plc, Eaton Corporation, Coldharbour Marine, On Site Gas Systems, Wartsila, Novair Industries, and Parker Hannifin Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Inert Gas Generator System Market with respect to major segments such as type, component, fit, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Inert Gas Generator System Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Inert Gas Generator System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Inert Gas Generator System Market:

Type Segments

Aviation IGGS Type

Marine IGGS Type

Industrial IGGS Type

Component Segments

Marine IGGS Component

Aviation IGGS Component

Industrial IGSS Component

Fit Segments

OEM Fit

Retrofit

End User Segments

Marine

Aviation

Industrial

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

