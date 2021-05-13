Global Automotive Water Pump Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Automotive water pump is pump used on the automobile engine to transport water to cool the engine.

The Automotive Water Pump market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Water Pump industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Water Pump market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Water Pump market covered in Chapter 12:

NUK AUTO

BG Automotive

GMB Corporation

Dedenbear

HYTEC

Allena

Proform, Meziere

Honsea

Aisin Seiki

Moroso

Q.M.

KSPG AG

Dongfeng

Continental

Jinglong

Nanchang Autocare

DaviesCraig

Edelbrock

Longji Group.

ACDelco

Automotive Group

FMI

Xibeng

Jung Woo Auto

CVR

US Motor Works, LLC.

Pute

Bosch

Fawer

Gates Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Water Pump market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mechanical Water Pump

Electric Water Pump

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Water Pump market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Water Pump Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Water Pump

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Water Pump industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Water Pump Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Water Pump Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Water Pump Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Water Pump Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Water Pump

3.3 Automotive Water Pump Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Water Pump

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Water Pump

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Water Pump

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Water Pump Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Water Pump Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Water Pump Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Value and Growth Rate of Mechanical Water Pump

4.3.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Value and Growth Rate of Electric Water Pump

4.4 Global Automotive Water Pump Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Water Pump Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Water Pump Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Water Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Water Pump Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Water Pump Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Water Pump Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Water Pump Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Water Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Water Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Water Pump Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Water Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Water Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Water Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Water Pump Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Water Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Water Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Water Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

