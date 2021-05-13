COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Sunroof Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Sunroof industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Sunroof market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Sunroof market covered in Chapter 12:

Webasto

Motiontec

Donghee

Wanchao

Yachiyo

DeFuLai

Inalfa

Wuxi Mingfang

Aisin Seiki

Inteva

Shenghua Wave

Johnan Manufacturing

Mobitech

Jincheng

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Sunroof market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pop-Up Sunroofs

Spoiler Sunroofs

Inbuilt Sunroofs

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Sunroof market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger

Commercial vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Sunroof Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Sunroof

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Sunroof industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Sunroof Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Sunroof Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Sunroof Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Sunroof

3.3 Automotive Sunroof Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Sunroof

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Sunroof

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Sunroof

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Sunroof Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Sunroof Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Value and Growth Rate of Pop-Up Sunroofs

4.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Value and Growth Rate of Spoiler Sunroofs

4.3.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Value and Growth Rate of Inbuilt Sunroofs

4.4 Global Automotive Sunroof Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Sunroof Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Sunroof Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial vehicles (2015-2020)

…continued

