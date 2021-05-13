Artillery Systems Market 2021 Recent Development and Trends, Industry Size, Business Prospects and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Artillery Systems market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Artillery Systems market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach $19.13 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025. Artillery systems include large military weapons built to fire munitions far beyond the range & power of infantry’s small arms. With improved technology, lighter, more mobile field artillery are developed for battlefield use. The demand for the artillery systems is mainly driven by the expected procurement of key defense spending nations that are presently involved in conflicts, and developing economies involved in territorial disputes as well as countering insurgencies. Additionally, the need to keep a sufficient inventory of second line of fire artillery systems for militaries around the globe and high demand for training systems are likely to have a positive impact on demand of the artillery systems.

Key factors driving the growth of the global artillery systems market include growing demand for artillery systems from the military sector as well as ongoing military upgradation programs across the globe. However, restricted space for ammunition storage may hinder the growth of the artillery systems market. Moreover, growing defense expenditure of developing countries would offer new growth opportunities for players in this market.

The artillery systems market has been categorized on the basis of type, component, range, caliber, and geography. By type, the market is further subsegmental into Mortar (Self-propelled, and Towed), Howitzer (Self-propelled, and Towed), Anti-air (Air Defense Gun, and Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM)), Rocket (Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), and Man-portable Air-defense Systems (MANPADS)), and Other Types (Coastal Artillery, and Naval Artillery). Component is further categorized as Fire Control System, Gun Turret, Engine, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary Systems, and Chassis. On the basis of range, market is separated into Long Range, Short Range, and Medium Range. Caliber comprises Small Caliber (Mortar, Howitzer, Anti-air, Rocket, and Other Small Calibers), Medium Caliber (Rocket, Howitzer, Mortar, and Other Medium Calibers), and Heavy Caliber (Howitzer and Rocket).

Global artillery systems market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Nexter Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Avibras, Hanwha Techwin Co, Ltd., NORINCO Group, Denel SOC Ltd., and IMI Systems Ltd., among others.

Enquire before purchasing this report

Scope of the Global Artillery Systems Market:

Type Segments

Mortar

Self-propelled

Towed

Howitzer

Self-propelled

Towed

Anti-air

Air Defense Gun

Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM)

Rocket

Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)

Man-portable Air-defense Systems (MANPADS)

Other Types

Coastal Artillery

Naval Artillery

Component Segments

Fire Control System

Gun Turret

Engine

Ammunition Handling System

Auxiliary Systems

Chassis

Range Segments

Long Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Caliber Segments

Small Caliber

Mortar

Howitzer

Anti-air

Rocket

Other Small Calibers

Medium Caliber

Rocket

Howitzer

Mortar

Other Medium Calibers

Heavy Caliber

Howitzer

Rocket

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

