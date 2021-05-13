COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Laboratory Automation Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Laboratory Automation industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Laboratory Automation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Laboratory Automation market covered in Chapter 12:
Aurora Biomed
Siemens
Tecan Group
Qiagen
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Olympus
BD
Perkinelmer
Abbott Diagnostics
Agilent Technologies
Hamilton Robotics
Biomérieux
Danaher Corporation
Roche Holding
Biotek Instruments
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Laboratory Automation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Software
Automated Workstations
Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells
Microplate Readers
Robotic Systems
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Other Equipments
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Laboratory Automation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Laboratory Automation Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Laboratory Automation
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Laboratory Automation industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laboratory Automation Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Laboratory Automation Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Laboratory Automation
3.3 Laboratory Automation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Laboratory Automation
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Laboratory Automation
3.4 Market Distributors of Laboratory Automation
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Laboratory Automation Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Laboratory Automation Market, by Type
4.1 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Laboratory Automation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Software
4.3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Workstations
4.3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells
4.3.4 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Microplate Readers
4.3.5 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Robotic Systems
4.3.6 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
4.3.7 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Other Equipments
4.4 Global Laboratory Automation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
