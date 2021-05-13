COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Laboratory Automation Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Laboratory Automation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Laboratory Automation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Laboratory Automation market covered in Chapter 12:

Aurora Biomed

Siemens

Tecan Group

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Olympus

BD

Perkinelmer

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Hamilton Robotics

Biomérieux

Danaher Corporation

Roche Holding

Biotek Instruments

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Laboratory Automation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Automated Workstations

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

Microplate Readers

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other Equipments

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Laboratory Automation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Laboratory Automation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Laboratory Automation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Laboratory Automation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Laboratory Automation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laboratory Automation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Laboratory Automation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Laboratory Automation

3.3 Laboratory Automation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Laboratory Automation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Laboratory Automation

3.4 Market Distributors of Laboratory Automation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Laboratory Automation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Laboratory Automation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Laboratory Automation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Workstations

4.3.3 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

4.3.4 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Microplate Readers

4.3.5 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Robotic Systems

4.3.6 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

4.3.7 Global Laboratory Automation Value and Growth Rate of Other Equipments

4.4 Global Laboratory Automation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

