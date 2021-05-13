Global Automotive Foam Industry Market Research Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Armacell

Lear Corporation

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Rogers Corporation

BASF SE

Vitafoam

Bridgestone Corporation

Recticel

Saint-Gobain

The DOW Chemical Company

Johnson Controls

Major Types Covered

Polyurethane

Polyolefin

Styrenic

Polyvinyl chloride

Phenolic

Melamine

Others

Major Applications Covered

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Foam Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Foam Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Foam Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Foam Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Polyurethane

5.2 Polyolefin

5.3 Styrenic

5.4 Polyvinyl chloride

5.5 Phenolic

5.6 Melamine

5.7 Others

6 Global Automotive Foam Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Passenger Cars

7 Global Automotive Foam Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Armacell

8.1.1 Armacell Profile

8.1.2 Armacell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Armacell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Armacell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Lear Corporation

8.2.1 Lear Corporation Profile

8.2.2 Lear Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Lear Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Lear Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Woodbridge Foam Corporation

8.3.1 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Profile

8.3.2 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Rogers Corporation

8.4.1 Rogers Corporation Profile

8.4.2 Rogers Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Rogers Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Rogers Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 BASF SE

8.5.1 BASF SE Profile

8.5.2 BASF SE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 BASF SE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 BASF SE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Vitafoam

8.6.1 Vitafoam Profile

8.6.2 Vitafoam Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Vitafoam Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Vitafoam Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Bridgestone Corporation

8.7.1 Bridgestone Corporation Profile

8.7.2 Bridgestone Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Bridgestone Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Bridgestone Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Recticel

8.8.1 Recticel Profile

8.8.2 Recticel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Recticel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Recticel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Saint-Gobain

8.9.1 Saint-Gobain Profile

8.9.2 Saint-Gobain Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Saint-Gobain Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 The DOW Chemical Company

8.10.1 The DOW Chemical Company Profile

8.10.2 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 The DOW Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 The DOW Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Johnson Controls

8.11.1 Johnson Controls Profile

8.11.2 Johnson Controls Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Johnson Controls Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Johnson Controls Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Foam Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Foam Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Foam Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Foam Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Foam Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Foam Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Foam Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Foam Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Foam by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Foam Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Foam Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Foam Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Foam Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Foam Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Foam Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Foam Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Foam Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Foam Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Foam Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Foam by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Foam Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Foam Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Foam Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

