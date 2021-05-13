COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Steel 2018 Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Steel 2018 industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Steel 2018 market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Steel 2018 market covered in Chapter 12:

SSAB

POSCO

Ansteel Group

ThyssenKrupp AG

Hesteel Group

Gerdau

Voestalpine AG

Tata Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

United States Steel Corporation

Arcelor Mittal

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Steel 2018 market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Steel 2018 market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Aerospace

Construction

Green Energy

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Steel 2018 Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Steel 2018

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Steel 2018 industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Steel 2018 Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Steel 2018 Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Steel 2018 Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Steel 2018 Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel 2018 Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Steel 2018 Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Steel 2018

3.3 Steel 2018 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel 2018

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Steel 2018

3.4 Market Distributors of Steel 2018

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Steel 2018 Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Steel 2018 Market, by Type

4.1 Global Steel 2018 Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Steel 2018 Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Steel 2018 Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Steel 2018 Value and Growth Rate of High Strength Low Alloy Steels

4.3.2 Global Steel 2018 Value and Growth Rate of Dual Phase Steels

4.3.3 Global Steel 2018 Value and Growth Rate of Bake Hardenable Steels

4.3.4 Global Steel 2018 Value and Growth Rate of Carbon Manganese Steels

4.4 Global Steel 2018 Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Steel 2018 Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Petrochemical (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Green Energy (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Steel 2018 Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Steel 2018 Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Steel 2018 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Steel 2018 Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Steel 2018 Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Steel 2018 Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Steel 2018 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Steel 2018 Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Steel 2018 Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Steel 2018 Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Steel 2018 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Steel 2018 Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Steel 2018 Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Steel 2018 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

