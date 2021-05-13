Global Automotive Fuel Pump Industry Market Research Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Johnson Electric
Delphi
Aisin Seiki
Robert Bosch
SHW
Mikuni Corporation
Denso
Magna
KSPG
TRW
Major Types Covered
Gasoline Fuel Pump
Diesel Oil Fuel Pump
Other
Major Applications Covered
Commercial Vehicles
Light Passenger Vehicles
Heavy Passenger Vehicles
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Fuel Pump Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Fuel Pump Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Automotive Fuel Pump Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Gasoline Fuel Pump
5.2 Diesel Oil Fuel Pump
5.3 Other
6 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Commercial Vehicles
6.2 Light Passenger Vehicles
6.3 Heavy Passenger Vehicles
7 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Johnson Electric
8.1.1 Johnson Electric Profile
8.1.2 Johnson Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Johnson Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Johnson Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Delphi
8.2.1 Delphi Profile
8.2.2 Delphi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Delphi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Delphi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Aisin Seiki
8.3.1 Aisin Seiki Profile
8.3.2 Aisin Seiki Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Aisin Seiki Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Aisin Seiki Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Robert Bosch
8.4.1 Robert Bosch Profile
8.4.2 Robert Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Robert Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Robert Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 SHW
8.5.1 SHW Profile
8.5.2 SHW Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 SHW Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 SHW Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Mikuni Corporation
8.6.1 Mikuni Corporation Profile
8.6.2 Mikuni Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Mikuni Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Mikuni Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Denso
8.7.1 Denso Profile
8.7.2 Denso Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Denso Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Denso Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Magna
8.8.1 Magna Profile
8.8.2 Magna Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Magna Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Magna Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 KSPG
8.9.1 KSPG Profile
8.9.2 KSPG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 KSPG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 KSPG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 TRW
8.10.1 TRW Profile
8.10.2 TRW Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 TRW Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 TRW Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Automotive Fuel Pump Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Automotive Fuel Pump by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Automotive Fuel Pump Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Automotive Fuel Pump Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Pump Market PEST Analysis
….. continued
